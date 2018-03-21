Scott signs scrutinized-companies bill at Orlando Jewish school

CNN screenshot

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Gov. Rick Scott was at an Orlando Jewish school Wednesday for a legislation signing ceremony and also speaking about additional security funds for Jewish schools

Scott signed the prohibition against contracting with scrutinized companies bill, or HB 545, at the Orlando Torah Academy, on Commodity Circle, at 2 p.m. The bill prevents companies on a “boycott Israel" list from bidding on any local or state government contracts for services.

Scott also discussed additional funding in the future budget that will provide $2 million for security at Florida Jewish day schools.

For two months beginning in January 2017, a series of bomb threats were made to Jewish schools, cemeteries and synagogues, including several threats in the Orlando area.

