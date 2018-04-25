Seminole County commissioner arrested on domestic violence charge, records show

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - Seminole County Commissioner John Horan was arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges of domestic violence after an argument with his adult son turned physical, Winter Springs police said.

Horan, 65, was booked into the Seminole County Jail at 1:30 p.m.

Horan's son told police he and his father were arguing about living arrangements and Horan became angry and punched him, according to the arrest report. Horan's wife told police her husband slapped his son first "but not very hard."

Horan told police he was surprised that his son called police, according to the report.

Horan is charged with battery domestic violence. He is held without bail in the Seminole County Jail.

Horan holds the District 2 seat on the Seminole County Board of County Commissioners. He was first elected in 2010.

According to the board's website, Horan is married and has two adult sons.

A spokesperson for the Seminole County Government declined to comment for this story.

