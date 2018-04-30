Shaq endorses John Mina for Orange County sheriff

ORLANDO, Fla. - Former Orlando Magic center and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has endorsed Orlando Police Chief John Mina for Orange County sheriff.

O’Neal, an Orange County resident and analyst on "NBA on TNT," called Mina the “person best qualified to be our next sheriff.”

“I know John Mina personally,” O’Neal said in a video recorded on the set of “NBA on TNT.” “He has proven himself in times of crisis. He has shown he can keep our community safe.”

O’Neal said Mina is committed to interacting with Orange County residents in an effort to build trust between the community and law enforcement.

Mina called O’Neal’s endorsement a “tremendous honor.”

“O’Neal may be recognized as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, but I know him as a longtime champion of the law enforcement community,” Mina said. “I look forward to serving O’Neal, and all the residents of Orange County, as the next sheriff of Orange County.”

O’Neal was drafted by the Orlando Magic in 1992. He also played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavilers and Boston Celtics. O’Neal won four NBA championships and retired in 2011.

Mina announced his campaign for Orange County sheriff in February.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.