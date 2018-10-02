State Sen. Dorothy Hukill dies after cancer recurrence

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Republican Florida state Sen. Dorothy Hukill died Tuesday morning after a recurrance of cervical cancer, her family announced on social media. She was 72.

Hukill had announced on Friday she was pulling her re-election bid because of the cancer.

Hukill's District 14 seat includes northern Brevard County and southern Volusia County.

"Dorothy was many things. Before everything else, she put her family first. She was a faithful daughter, a loving wife, and a caring mother. She also took great pride in her work, the work of improving the lives of people she cared about," a statement on Hukill's Facebook page said. "Whether as a schoolteacher helping young children, a legal advocate for those who needed help, or a public servant fighting on behalf of her constituents' causes, she threw herself completely into serving others."

Hukill's family asked that in her memory people donate to the Halifax Health Hospital, in Port Orange, "whose dedicated and caring staff took such wonderful care of her in these last days."

Hukill's family said it plans to hold an invitation-only service. A public service will be announced later.

The prayers of the entire Senate family are with Senator Hukill’s family and friends, and we join in their grief over this terrible loss. pic.twitter.com/dJ1lRVFCEY — Joe Negron (@joenegronfl) October 2, 2018

The Republican Party has seven days after Hukill pulled out of the race to find a replacement candidate.

Florida Today is reporting Florida Rep. Tom Goodson and Canaveral Port Authority Chairman Wayne Justice are among at least six Republicans who are on a short list for replacing Hukill on the ballot.

The Democratic candidate for the District 14 seat is Mel Martin of Cocoa, a retired Marine Corps major and an organizational leader on anti-corruption and environmental issues.

