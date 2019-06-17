Group announces protest details for Trump's Orlando rally

ORLANDO, Fla. - A group will announce its plans to protest President Donald Trump's rally in Orlando.

Members of the Puerto Rican and Latino communities spoke during a news conference Monday about their reasons for being highly critical of Trump's administration and his visit to Orlando.

Elected officials, including Rep. Darren Soto, were at the news conference as members of the community asked people to show up at the protest planned for Tuesday in downtown Orlando.

Soto and others spoke during the news conference Monday, saying Trump failed Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria and blaming him for the separation of families at the border.

One of the elected officials here is @RepDarrenSoto. He said the president failed Puerto Rico and blamed him for separation of families at the southern border. pic.twitter.com/xhku8Pksqr — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) June 17, 2019

Because of how large the Puerto Rican community is in Central Florida, the groups said it's disrespectful that Trump is choosing to launch his re-election campaign in Orlando.

The groups are asking protesters to gather three blocks from the Amway Center in downtown Orlando. Demonstrations will begin starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

These are some of the signs protestors will be holding during the Latinos United rally. Demonstration will begin starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. President Trump is scheduled to speak at 8 p.m. https://t.co/hvKLh6b2G5 pic.twitter.com/xurzS89jKh — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) June 17, 2019

Trump's rally will be held Tuesday night at the Amway Center.

Trump supporters started lining up for the event early Monday morning.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.