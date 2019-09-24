Republicans respond to formal impeachment inquiry

Following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump Tuesday afternoon Republican leaders are expected to issue their own statement.

The announcement marks the most direct step taken by the House Democratic leader to embrace impeachment proceedings and is a significant escalation in the fight between House Democrats and the President.

The historic move comes as the President faces outrage over reports that he pressured a foreign leader in an effort to target a political rival.

"The president must be held accountable," Pelosi said from the speaker's office at the Capitol. "No one is above the law."

Moments after Pelosi finished her remarks Trump tweeted his reaction.

"Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage," the President wrote. "So bad for our Country!"

Trump addressed the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday where he continued to meet with world leaders.

