Who is Cory Booker, Democratic candidate for president?

Cory Booker celebrated the start of Black History Month on Feb. 1 by announcing his 2020 run for president.

Born in Washington, D.C. and raised in New Jersey, Booker served as Newark’s mayor for more than seven years. In 2013, Booker won a special election to represent New Jersey in the United States Senate, becoming the first African-American to do so for New Jersey.

In 2014, Booker was re-elected to a full six-year term.

Booker has studied at Stanford, Yale and Oxford, has never been married and is a vegan.

Website: https://corybooker.com

