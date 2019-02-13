Politics

Who is Cory Booker, Democratic candidate for president?

Booker has been in Senate since 2013

By Shayler Barnes
Getty Images

Cory Booker celebrated the start of Black History Month on Feb. 1 by announcing his 2020 run for president.

Born in Washington, D.C. and raised in New Jersey, Booker served as Newark’s mayor for more than seven years. In 2013, Booker won a special election to represent New Jersey in the United States Senate, becoming the first African-American to do so for New Jersey.

In 2014, Booker was re-elected to a full six-year term.

Booker has studied at Stanford, Yale and Oxford, has never been married and is a vegan. 

Cory Booker file
Age: 49
Home state: New Jersey
Background: Booker has been in the U.S. Senate since 2013, which followed a seven-year tenure as mayor of Newark, New Jersey. Has degrees from Stanford, Yale and Oxford.
Website: https://corybooker.com

