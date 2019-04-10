Who is Eric Swalwell, Democratic candidate for president?

Eric Swalwell has already achieved what was widely considered as one political upset victory.

In 2012, Swalwell ran for California’s 15th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House against incumbent Pete Stark, who had served in Congress for 40 years and had the support of President Barack Obama and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

But none of that mattered, as Swalwell at the age of 31 successfully campaigned that it was time for a new face and beat Stark in the election.

Swalwell now hopes to earn another upset by defeating the other members of a crowded list of candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

Swalwell announced his candidacy during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on April 8.

Before getting elected to Congress, Swalwell served on the city council in Dublin, California.

Eric Swalwell file

Age: 38

Home state: California

Family: wife Brittany, two children

Background: Swalwell has served in the U.S. House representing California’s 15th Congressional District since 2013. Before that, he served on the city council in Dublin, California.

Website: https://ericswalwell.com/



