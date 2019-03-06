Who is Jay Inslee, Democratic candidate for president?

Say what you want about Jay Inslee, but one thing for certain is that he is a resilient politician.

Oftentimes, people who lose elections go back into the corporate world and fade into political oblivion, but that didn’t happen to Inslee, despite him losing two big elections.

After first being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1992, Inslee was defeated in a 1994 reelection bid for Washington’s 4th Congressional District.

Five years later though, Inslee gave it another shot and was elected to serve Washington’s 1st Congressional District.

He was reelected six times after that.

In 1996, Inslee ran for governor of Washington but only came in fifth during a blanket primary before the general election.

In 2012, after resigning from Congress, Inslee ran for governor again in Washington and this time was successful, defeating Republican candidate Rob McKenna.

Inslee is still the governor of Washington, but on March 1, he announced he is going for something bigger, the White House.

Inslee threw his hat into the crowded ring of Democratic candidates when he announced his candidacy for president on March 1.

Inslee has already talked about how his main campaign platform is climate change and how it is a national emergency.

Jay Inslee file

Age: 68

Home state: Washington

Family: Wife Trudi, three children

Background: He served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993-95 and again from 1999-2012. He has been the governor of Washington since 2012. He also served as regional director for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under President Bill Clinton.

Website: https://www.jayinslee.com



