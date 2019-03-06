Who is John Hickenlooper, Democratic candidate for president?

If he is elected to the White House, John Hickenlooper might be the first president to hold a degree in geology.

Hickenlooper received a master’s degree in geology from Wesleyan University and then started a career as a geologist in Colorado in the early 1980s.

But a downturn in the oil industry led to Hickenlooper being laid off, which set in motion his political career.

Hickenlooper from there co-founded the Wynkoop Brewing Co. in Denver, a business that played a big part in transforming a previously dilapidated and dangerous part of the city.

With clout gained from running that business, Hickenlooper ran for mayor of Denver and was elected to that office in 2003.

In 2011, Hickenlooper climbed the political ladder further by winning an election for governor of Colorado, a post he served until he was term-limited out of that office earlier this year.

Now Hickenlooper is aiming to climb all the way to top office in the country after announcing he would seek the Democratic nomination for president in 2020.

Two days later, it was reported that Hickenlooper had already raised $1 million for his campaign.

John Hickenlooper file

Age: 67

Home state: Colorado

Family: Wife Robin

Background: Hickenlooper served as governor of Colorado from 2011-19 and as mayor of Denver from 2003-11. Prior to that, he was a businessman and geologist.

