Who is Tim Ryan, Democratic candidate for president?

Tim Ryan has long been a fan of meditation, so much so that he wrote a book about in 2012 called, “A Mindful Nation.”

The book talks about the power of mindfulness and how it can help people overcome stress and negative outlooks.

Ryan hopes channeling positive thoughts and energy from within can now propel him to the highest office in the United States after he announced on April 4 that he would seek the Democratic nomination for president.

Ryan has served as the U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District since 2003.

Before that, Ryan was a member of the Ohio Senate.

In 2016, Ryan tried to unseat Nancy Pelosi as party leader of the House Democrats, a challenge that failed.

Tim Ryan file

Age: 45

Home state: Ohio

Family: wife Andrea, three children

Website: https://timryan.house.gov

