Who is Wayne Messam, Democratic candidate for president?

After starting his own construction company in 2007, Wayne Messam is familiar with building expansive projects from the ground up.

He’ll now have to build the ultimate political campaign from scratch, one that will have to tower over 15 other candidates seeking the Democratic nomination.

On March 28, Messam threw his hat into the crowded field of Democratic candidates by announcing he would launch a campaign for president in 2020.

A former college football player at Florida State who was a member of Florida State’s 1993 national championship team, Messam started his construction company and then got into politics four years later, being elected to the City Commission of Miramar, Florida.

In 2015, Messam took it a step further and ran for mayor, successfully defeating incumbent Lori Cohen Moseley and Vice Mayor Alexandria Davis.

Messam has served as mayor of Miramar since.

Wayne Messam file

Age: 44

Home state: Florida

Family: wife Angela, three children

Background: Messam has been the mayor of Miramar, Florida since 2015. Before that, he was a member of Miramar’s City Commission and owned a construction company. He also serves as the president of the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials.

Website: https://wayneforamerica.com



