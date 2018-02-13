Winter Springs Commissioner Pam Carroll found dead in home

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - Winter Springs Commissioner Pam Carroll was found dead Monday in her home, according to officials.

Carroll was found dead by police officers who went to her home after she wasn't in attendance at a city commission meeting, Winter Springs Mayor Charles Lacey said.

Details about her death are not known.

"In her five years of service, this had never happened," Lacey said in a Facebook post. "No one was aware of plans for her to be absent, so this was very concerning."

Lacey said Carroll will be missed.

"There was no more giving member of our city than Pam," he said. "To list her contributions to us collectively and personally would be impossible. I'll miss her as a friend and a counselor who, literally, sat to my right."

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of Winter Springs Commissioner Pam Carroll, please keep her family, friends and members of our community in your thoughts," the Seminole County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

