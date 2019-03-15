Polk County 4-year-old hit, killed in Walmart parking lot week before birthday

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The Auburndale Police Department said a 4-year-old girl was struck and killed in a Walmart parking lot a week before her birthday.

Police said officers responded to the Aburndale Walmart around 11 a.m. Friday.

Investigators said a 57-year-old woman was pushing a shopping cart to the cart corral when the driver of a Toyota Tundra truck stopped to let her cross the aisle with the shopping cart.

Authorities said after the woman crossed the aisle, the driver of truck started to go forward.

The driver never saw the woman's 4-year-old granddaughter, according to police.

Police said the driver heard a noise and stopped the truck immediately, according to authorities.

Authorities said the girl was transported to Lakeland Regional Health where she was later pronounced dead.

The girl would have turned 5 on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 863-965-5555.

