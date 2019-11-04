Suspect in Polk County attempted murder case arrested in Georgia

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a suspect in an attempted murder, Marlon Tyrone Burgess, is in custody.

The 34-year-old was arrested by the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Stockbridge, Georgia.

Detectives had been searching for Burgess since Oct. 22, when he shot another man in the Dawn Heights Drive area in Lakeland, according to a Sheriff's Office release.

Deputies say Burgess shot a 20-year-old man around midnight after they met each other in Winter Haven. Burgess had driven the two of them to Lakeland. When they got out of the car, Burgess shot the man multiple times, according to a Sheriff's Office release.

Burgess left the scene in a 2013 white Dodge Challenger, deputies say.

The victim told deputies the two were arguing when Burgess fired a gun. The victim was in stable condition Monday, according to deputies.

Burgess is now facing an attempted murder charge. He will eventually be transported to the Polk County Jail.

