Polk County gymnastics coach arrested on child pornography charges

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A Polk County gymnastics coach is facing child pornography charges after deputies say he admitted to downloading the images for years.

Alexander Katchalov, 21, is employed at Lakeland's Elite World Gymnastics training center.

Deputies say after searching the facility, they discovered 22 videos, some featuring children as young as 3 years old.

Investigators say even though Katchalov worked with children, it doesn't appear there are any local victims.

However, deputies are asking parents to talk with their children.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.