Polk County inmate gets 30 more years for 1998 fatal shooting

BARTOW, Fla. - A Florida inmate has been sentenced to another 30 years in prison for a 1998 fatal shooting.

The Ledger reports that Patrick Chambers, 44, received his new sentence Monday, but it won't begin until after he finishes a 32-year term for an unrelated 2003 conviction.

Chambers was convicted last week of manslaughter with a firearm and attempted armed robbery involving a death.

Authorities said Carter Lee Evans, 48, was sitting with friends outside a Lakeland home when Chambers and another man approached the group. Chambers shot Evans, who managed to stumble several blocks home before collapsing and dying, officials said.

