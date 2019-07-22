Polk County residents, there could be money with your name on it

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - There could be money with your name on it in Polk County -- no, seriously.

The Polk County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller has announced its annual list of unclaimed funds issued by the clerk's office.

[RELATED: Orlando residents: You have $305 million in unclaimed property | Orange County officials post giant list of unclaimed checks]

Residents can click here to see if their name is on the list.

Each year, the list includes names of people who have unclaimed checks from court-related activities. They only have a certain amount of time to claim the funds before they're no longer available.

According to Florida Statutes Section 116.21, which deals with unclaimed court-related property, if a claim is not made, the funds will be forfeited.

Residents have until Sept. 1 to claim the funds. Funds can be claimed by calling Sherry Watkins at 863-534-4491.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.