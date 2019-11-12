Polk deputies shoot and kill woman accused of trying to drive truck into them

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a woman was shot and killed in a deputy-involved shooting around 12:27 p.m. Monday.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating a report of a theft of a pickup truck in the North Lakeland area.

Deputies said investigators noticed the stolen truck in the woods off Lakeland Acres Road.

Investigators said two deputies approached the truck on foot on a dirt road in the wooded area.

A woman in her 20s was driving the truck, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the deputies loudly called out to the woman to get out of the truck and talk to them.

Investigators said that she accelerated toward the deputies.

Deputies said the investigators feared for their safety and both shot at the woman driving the truck.

She was shot and died at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said three witnesses in the area heard the deputies loudly calling out the commands to the woman.

The deputies were not injured.

The name of the woman shot and killed has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

