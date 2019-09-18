Polk detective accused of falsifying documents, forgery

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A detective resigned after he was accused of falsifying two waivers of prosecution and forgery, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the investigation into Polk County Detective Dennis Jones Jr., 31, found that in May 2019 he wrote in official documents that the parents of two juveniles who were involved in a relationship signed waivers of prosecution even though he'd never gone to the parents' homes for them to sign the waivers.

In August, both sets of parents said Jones did not come to their homes on the day he claimed he did and they did not sign waivers, a news release said. One family provided doorbell video showing Jones was not at the home and the other provided documentation proving they'd move to a different address prior to the day Jones said he visited, records show.

Deputies said another investigation found that Jones wrote in a report that he visited a day care in August 2019 and spoke with the director, a teacher's assistant and several students while investigating an allegation that a student was improperly disciplined.

Employees at the day care provided sworn written statements as well as video evidence proving Jones was not at the facility, according to a news release.

Jones was arrested Tuesday on two counts of a public servant falsifying official records, one count forgery and one count of uttering false instrument. He resigned immediately upon his arrest.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office hired Jones, 31, in July 2013. He became a detective in October 2017.

