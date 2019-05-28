Popular wedding and event venue in Orlando set to close

ORLANDO, Fla. - A popular wedding and event venue in downtown Orlando is closing its doors for good on Nov. 3.

The Ballroom at Church Street and the Orchid Garden will no longer be an option for events this fall.

The owner of the property, Lincoln Property Co., plans to use the space for more of its developments.

Construction by the company is currently taking place next to The Ballroom at Church Street.

According to the company's website, Church Street Plaza, a 28-story tower project, is already in the works and will include 180 hotel rooms along with office and retail space.

On its Facebook page, The Ballroom at Church Street posted a message about the plans.

It read:

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce our final event will take place on November 3, 2019. Sadly, we have received notice from the building owners of their intent to commence with redevelopment this fall. The Puff 'n Stuff Catering team will continue to provide service to events taking place at The Ballroom at Church Street before this date. With the support of the Orlando wedding community, we are working diligently to support our impacted clients during this time."

Warren Dietel, CEO of Puff and Stuff, an event and catering company that operates out of The Ballroom at Church Street and The Orchid Garden, said the news came as a surprise to him.

"We have been blindsided by this, as well, too. We are very, very sorry for them," Dietel said.

Dietel said he was notified last week about the closing date, but he wouldn't go into detail about future development talks he has had with his landlord, Lincoln Property Co.

"There was certainly communication, certainly plans. We have heard about them. We started inquiring and that's when we received our final information that on Monday, Nov. 3 would be the last events that we produce at the venues," Dietel said.

About 60 events were scheduled at the venue.

Alexandria Whitaker's wedding was one of them.

She was set to get married at The Orchid Room in February, but a call from Dietel last week changed those plans.

"He started talking and he says the venue was supposed to give us 365 days notice of it being renovated, but they decided to move forward sooner than anticipated and so you don't have a wedding venue anymore," Whitaker said.

Calls and emails have been made to Lincoln Property Co., asking for answers to specific questions, but they have not been returned.

Dietel said 80% of the events planned at the venue that had to be canceled have been relocated.

He said he and his company are doing everything they can to help those who have been affected and said anyone who needs help can contact the office at 407-398-6306 or email warren@puffnstuff.com.



