Porn found on Palm Bay teacher's work computer, school district says

PALM BAY, Fla. - At a school board meeting next week, Brevard County Public School board members are expected to fire one of its elementary teachers.

Superintendent Desmond Blackburn recommended termination for Columbia Elementary teacher Jonathan Goosey after he was caught with pornography on his district-issued laptop. Goosey denied knowing about the content.

Technology workers said there were multiple adult photos and videos on Goosey's work computer.

The district said Goosey has not worked at the Palm Bay elementary school since the content was discovered on March 26.

Former Brevard Public Schools lunch lady Lolita Davis, who lives next to the school, said he should be fired.

"I don't know what his problem was, but if any other child would have seen that, I'd find that to be very disturbing to the children," Davis said.

Like two other neighbors who spoke to News 6, Davis also does not see any way to defend what the district says Goosey did.

"He could have went and did it at the library if he wanted to do it, not at the school. And I'm sure he's got a cell phone," Davis said.

In his letter for recommended termination, the district said Goosey is also in trouble for syncing his personal phone, with porn on that device too, with his school laptop.

Blackburn said Goosey denied knowing the adult pictures and videos were on his computer during a district meeting last month.

News 6 went to Goosey's apartment in Cocoa Beach Thursday but no one answered the door.

