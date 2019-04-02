Port Canaveral cameras capture greenish-blue meteor streak across Florida

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - The greenish-blue meteor first reported over northern Florida late Saturday night was also captured on cameras at Port Canaveral, glowing brightly as it streaked overhead, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The port, one of the busiest passenger cruise hubs in the world and just to the south of the Kennedy Space Center, recorded the site of the meteor zipping across the sky about 11:54 p.m. Saturday.

In the short clip, posted to the Port's Twitter feed, the meteor's green glow - seen as it moves from south to north - lights up the waters in the port's West Turning Basin along with the Banana River as cars move along the roadways in below.

That means the large fireball, known as bolides, was seen over a wide swath of Florida — including in Gainesville to the north and in the Panhandle to the west — as it passed overhead and likely either disintegrated or crashed somewhere further to the north.

It was the second large fireball to be seen in Space Coast skies in less than two months.

Copyright 2019 Florida Today