Port Orange 15-year-old charged as adult in shooting of Oak Hill man

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old accused of shooting an Oak Hill man will be charged as an adult, State Attorney R.J. Larizza announced Tuesday. The man's family says he is paraluzed as a result of the shooting.

Two teens were arrested in connection with the Feb. 16 shooting of Joel Tatro, 45. Family members say Tatro is paralyzed from the neck down.

The shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. on East Church Street in Oak Hill, where authorities said a man was hosting a party for his children, who are in high school.

James Powell, who was wanted on an attempted second-degree murder charge, turned himself in at the Daytona Beach Police Department three days after the shooting.

A second suspect, Sylvano Leslie II, 17, also turned himself in last week.

Larizza said in a news release that Powell was officially charged as an adult. However, the state attorney's office has not determined what charges and under what status the co-defendant will be charged.

