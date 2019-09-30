Port Orange kicking glass out of its recycling program

Getty Images

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Port Orange is making changes to its recycling program, meaning it's time for residents to kiss their glass good bye.

Starting Tuesday, glass bottles, jars and containers will no longer be accepted in recycling bins that are picked up through the residential recycling program. Residents are asked to place their glass in trash bins instead.

City leaders said the reason for the change is that China is no longer importing certain recyclables from North America.

"Due to the reduced demand for recycled glass, the cost for processing glass for recycling has more than doubled," said Lynn Stevens, director of Public Works & Utilities. "The recycle processor is removing the glass from the other recyclables and sends it to the landfill at a higher disposal cost than if glass was sent to the landfill with the rest of the trash. By controlling the costs, we can maintain the current level of service to our customers, help the environment, without passing the increased cost to our customers."

When and if the demand for recycled glass increases, changes will be made to the city's recycling program.

Aluminum, tin cans, plastic containers, newspapers, cardboard boxes and more are still being accepted through the residential recycling program.

Port Orange residents will receive a brochure with their next water bill notifying them of the change. More information about the city's recycling program is available here.

