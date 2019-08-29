Port Orange female stabbed, person of interest in custody, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A female victim was stabbed multiple times at a Port Orange home Thursday afternoon, according to a police detective.

Police went to 1315 Coconut Palm Circle at 1:30 p.m. where they encountered the victim, who had injuries consistent with being stabbed, the detective said in a statement.

She was taken to Halifax Hospital in unknown condition.

Port Orange police said they are questioning a person of interest in connection with the stabbing and that there is no threat to the public.

