Portion of US 27 shut down in Polk County after car hits bicyclist

LAKE HAMILTON, Fla. - Authorities were investigating a crash Thursday morning after a vehicle hit a bicyclist in Polk County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the bicyclist was hit near the 29000 block of U.S. Highway 27 in Lake Hamilton.

Northbound lanes of U.S. 27 were shut down in the area as the investigation was ongoing. Traffic was being rerouted onto Frederick Avenue, sheriff's deputies said.

Information about what led up to the crash, as well as details on the victim's condition, have not been released.

