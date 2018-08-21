Possible carjacking altercation ends in wreck on SR 528 in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. - An altercation between two men that began during a carjacking in Merritt Island ended in a crash at U.S. 1 and State Road 528 in Cocoa Tuesday evening, said Cocoa Police Department spokesperson Yvonne Martinez.

Witnesses told police one of the men may have fired a weapon, News 6 partner Florida Today reported. Both men are currently at separate hospitals. One man was transported from the scene of the wreck.

The other man, who Martinez said fled the scene on foot, was taken into custody and transported to the hospital after a brief chase.

Martinez said the men got out of the vehicle on U.S. 1 and continued fighting in the roadway.

Brevard County Sheriff's Office is investigating the altercation between the two men that began in Merritt Island. Cocoa Police Department is investigating the witness reports of a possible gunshot and the crash that occurred in Cocoa.

Check back for updates.

