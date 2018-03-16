Possible explosives in truck shut down Clermont highway

CLERMONT, Fla. - Both lanes of Highway 50 in Clermont are shut down Friday evening as authorities investigate possible explosives in an abandoned truck, according to a news release.

City officials said the abandoned truck was found in the Sonny's Restaurant parking lot at 1500 E. Highway 50. The road is shut down from Oakley Seaver Drive to Sandhill View Boulevard.

An unidentified man has been detained, the news release said.

The restaurant has been evacuated while authorities await the arrival of a bomb squad to determine if there are explosives in the truck.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

