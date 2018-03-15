Military-style shell casings found near Orlando mall, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando firefighters were called Thursday to an area near the Fashion Square Mall for possible hazardous materials after a construction worker found what appeared to be military-style shell casings, officials said.

The incident began at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Officials from Patrick Air Force Base have been contacted to collect and dispose of the possible casings.

The mall is a two-story building located at 3201 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando. Officials said the mall's parking lot should be fully reopened by 5:30 p.m.

