Tip leads authorities to possible hit-and-run vehicle that struck 13-year-old

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officials from the Florida Highway Patrol said they may have found the vehicle that fled the scene after hitting a 13-year-old Saturday.

Cody Loechner was struck by a white car while riding his bike on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida on Saturday night. The crash put the boy in the intensive care unit at Arnold Palmer Hospital in what troopers called serious condition.

FHP spokeswoman Kim Montes said deputies towed a white 2000 Toyota Avalon from a Seminole County neighborhood Thursday night in connection with the incident. Montes said troopers are working to bring the vehicle back to Orange County so troopers can thoroughly investigate the car and send their findings to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Authorities were led to the vehicle via a Crimeline tip, Montes said. She said the vehicle's owner is cooperating with authorities and that the vehicle is "very promising."

Traffic camera video shows Cody riding his bike within a crosswalk but against a traffic light moments before he was struck by a white vehicle. The boy's mother, Tami Loechner, said he is out of the ICU and now in the coronary care unit.

"He's still fighting," Loechner said. "He's going to pull through this."

Cody Loechner, 13, in the hospital after he was hit by car near UCF on Sept. 22, 2018. (Photo courtesy of Loechner family)

