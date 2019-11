ST. LOUIS - An unusual sight was caught on camera Monday night in St. Louis.

A possible meteor was seen streaking across the sky, capturing the attention of hundreds of residents.

A homeowner captured the scene on her home security camera.

Officials said residents in two different counties spotted the fireball, while others heard a loud boom.

Forecasters said the sighting coincided with the height of the Northern Taruids meteor shower.

