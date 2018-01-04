Possible pipe bomb found in Daytona Beach Shores, police say

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A possible pipe bomb was found in Daytona Beach Shores Thursday evening, public safety officials said.

Authorities responded to 3647 South Atlantic Ave. before 5 p.m. to investigate and evacuate the area.

A photo from the scene showed a white, pipe-like object on black asphalt.

The Volusia County Bomb Squad arrived in the area before 5:45 p.m. to assess the situation. The device was successfully removed before 6:30 p.m.

"This device is the second explosive located on the beach in Daytona Beach Shores within the past few days. If you come across a device you believe to be an explosive, please DO NOT HANDLE. Call 911 and leave the device in place. Re-locating the device is dangerous," the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety wrote on Facebook.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

