Possible sinkhole closes part of State Road 44 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A possible sinkhole on State Road 44 has prompted authorities to close a lane in the area, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The possible sinkhole was reported shortly after 1 p.m. near Huff Road.

Deputies said the westbound lane of State Road 44 is shut down while authorities investigate. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The size of the possible sinkhole was not immediately available.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.