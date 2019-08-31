Power crews from across the US arrive in Volusia County ahead of Hurricane Dorian

FPL assembled more than 16,000 to respond to power outages caused by Hurricane Irma.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - As early as Saturday morning, power crews from around the country rolled into Florida Power and Light's staging center at the Daytona International Speedway.

Trucks from as far away as Canada lined the parking lot with heavy-duty equipment: cable, transformers, even power poles.

FPL is pre-positioning crews and trucks at the Speedway in anticipation of large-scale power outages across Florida.

Linemen and -women came from 34 states to assist.

FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy was at the Speedway on Saturday afternoon to welcome the crews.

FPL said it is assembling a force of 18,000 to restore power in Florida as soon as Hurricane Dorian passes.

Power companies routinely share resources in advance of and after a natural disaster to restore power faster.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.