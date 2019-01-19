Power outage affecting over 2,000 in Kissimmee's Buenaventura Lakes area

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Over 2,000 customers are currently without power in Buenaventura Lakes in Kissimmee, according to officials from the Kissimee Utility Authority.

KUA officials tweeted that 2,136 customers are affected by an outage in the area just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Crews are working to fix the outage. The area without power is near Gatorland.

This outage comes after another power outage on Sunday in Kissimmee. That outage affected 54 people.

Our crews are currently troubleshooting a power outage in the Buenaventura Lakes area of #Kissimmee, affecting 2,136 customers. #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/ddk0WcQF2i — Kissimmee Utility (@KUAdirect) January 19, 2019

