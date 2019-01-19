News

Power outage affecting over 2,000 in Kissimmee's Buenaventura Lakes area

Kissimmee Utility Authority troubleshooting outage

(Credit: Kissimmee Utility Authority)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Over 2,000 customers are currently without power in Buenaventura Lakes in Kissimmee, according to officials from the Kissimee Utility Authority.

KUA officials tweeted that 2,136 customers are affected by an outage in the area just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday. 

More News Headlines

Crews are working to fix the outage. The area without power is near Gatorland.

This outage comes after another power outage on Sunday in Kissimmee. That outage affected 54 people.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.