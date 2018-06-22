Power outage causes traffic headache near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A power outage caused some mayhem on Orlando roads during Friday's morning rush hour.

The Orlando Utilities Commission said the outage was caused around 7:45 a.m. by an issue at a substation.

Crews with Orlando Utilities are working to restore power to 4,000 customers near downtown.

Several traffic lights, including some near Robinson Street, lost power.

Orlando police directed traffic at the problem areas, but roads were backed up in several places.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.