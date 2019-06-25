Power outage in Orlando halts Scott Nelson murder trial

ORLANDO, Fla. - A power outage Tuesday in downtown Orlando has halted the murder trial of Scott Nelson, who's accused of killing Winter Park caretaker Jennifer Fulford.

The cause of the outage is not known, but as of noon, no one was allowed to enter the Orange County Courthouse.

The outage is affecting the courthouse, which houses the state attorney's office, and a nearby 7-Eleven. Orlando Fire and Rescue was called to the Orange County Courthouse, but it's not known if anyone was in danger.

It's also not known if the trial will resume Tuesday.

Nelson, 55, is accused of kidnapping, carjacking and killing Fulford in September 2017.

Tuesday marked Day 2 of Nelson's trial. Opening statements and testimony began Monday, with the state calling witnesses.

Prosecutors said Fulford was stabbed several times and was found face down in a vacant field days after she was reported missing.

"Found in a field, bound together with duct tape that he bought, the zip ties that be bought and stabbed with the knife that he bought," said Kelly Hicks, of the state attorney's office. ​​​​​​

Orlando Fire & Rescue outside Orange County Courthouse after reported power outage. No word on cause. #ScottNelsonTrial on hold for now pic.twitter.com/Ix6H6GQunM — Jerry Askin (@JerryAskinNews6) June 25, 2019

Fulford was hired by Reid Berman to clean his home and help take care for his two children.

Berman told jurors he knew something wasn't right on the day she went missing because she never picked up his son from school like she usually would.

"I called the two local hospitals. Because this was so highly unusual that she was missing or had not called me," Berman said.

Defense attorneys told jurors the state needs more evidence to link Nelson to the crime.

"Not guilty, unless you all find that the state can prove without reasonable doubt," said Nelson's attorney, Robert Larr.

Nelson is charged with first-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty.

Nelson could face the death penalty, if convicted.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.