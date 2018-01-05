Prayer service held for Central Florida family hurt in crash

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than 200 people gathered at Bishop Moore Catholic Church on Thursday to pray for a family injured in a car crash earlier this week.

Friends of the Spitulski family say they were involved in a crash in South Carolina early Tuesday. All five family members were hospitalized.

The family has strong ties to football, with father Bob working as a coach at Bishop Moore. He's also a member of the UCF Athletics Hall of Fame and played in the National Football League from 1992-96.

"I think that they would feel the love and support and if they were here with us," said Bishop Moore head football coach Matt Hedrick. "They would obviously do the same thing for anybody else in this church as well."

Four of the family members have been released, while the couple's oldest son is still in the hospital with severe head trauma. At last check, he was responsive and breathing on his own.

You can donate to help with the Spitulski family's medical expenses by clicking here.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.