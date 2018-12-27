Pregnant DeLand woman found safe

DeLAND, Fla. - UPDATE: The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said Thursday afternoon that Kelly Ann McKee was found safe.

A DeLand woman, who is eight months pregnant, was reported missing Thursday morning and the Volusia County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to find her safely.

Kelly Ann McKee's husband told deputies she made suicidal statements before leaving their apartment on Spring Garden Avenue around 6:20 a.m. She left on foot.

McKee, 35, was last seen wearing a black button-up shirt, jeans and sandals. She has blonde hair and was wearing it in a ponytail.

Deputies said McKee is considered endangered and has a narcotics addiction.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

