ORLANDO, Fla. - A pregnant woman was carjacked early Wednesday in Orange County, deputies said.

The carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. on Silver Star Road near Hiawassee Road.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the woman was not injured, but she was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

No other details, including a description of the culprit, have been released.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.







Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.