ATLANTA - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been admitted to Emory University Hospital for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls.

A spokeswoman says the procedure is scheduled for Tuesday morning. President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him.



