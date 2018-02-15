President Trump to visit South Florida after mass school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. - On Thursday morning while addressing the nation, President Donald Trump said that he plans to visit the South Florida city where a mass shooting took place at a school Wednesday afternoon.

Trump said that, during the visit, he would meet with victims and their families, as well as local officials to continue coordinating the federal response to the tragedy.

During his message to the nation, the president offered words of comfort and expressed his condolences to the families affected Wednesday when a 19-year-old former student opened fire with an AR-15 rifle, killing 17 people and injuring several others.

“Each person who was stolen from us yesterday had a full life ahead of them, a life filled with wondrous beauty and unlimited potential and promise. Each one had dreams to pursue, love to give and talents to share with the world," Trump said. "And each one had a family to whom they meant everything in the world. Today we mourn for all of those who lost their lives."

The president also said he plans to meet with the nation's governors and attorney generals to discuss safety in American schools, saying it would be their top priority, and mental health.

“It is not enough to simply take actions that make us feel like we are making a difference. We must actually make that difference.”

He did not elaborate on the changes, if any, he plans to make, but he did address the topic of changing the culture within the country to value life and make more "deep and meaningful human connections."

President Trump also addressed the nation's children with the following message:

“I want to speak now directly to America’s children, especially those who feel lost, alone, confused or even scared.

I want you to know that you are never alone and you never will be. You have people who care about you, who love you and who will do anything at all to protect you. If you need help, turn to a teacher, a family member, a local police officer or a faith leader. Answer hate with love answer cruelty with kindness.”



Trump did not say when he plans to visit Parkland. He was expected to visit the Orlando area Friday, but did not mention whether his plans had changed.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel also held a press conference Thursday, just before President Trump spoke.

During the conference, a special agent with the Miami division of the FBI said the agency was made aware last year of an alarming comment posted on social media.

"In 2017, the FBI received information about a comment made on a YouTube channel. The comment simply said, 'I'm going to be a professional school shooter," the special agent said.

FBI officials said no other information was available, and that they were unable to track down who made the comment. The special agent said investigators are still looking into the issue and couldn't confirm whether the comment was made by the suspect in Wednesday's shooting.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Attorney General Pam Bondi also spoke during the conference, saying they met with victims and their families.

Scott said he plans to meet with state leaders next week in Tallahassee to have what he called "a real conversation" regarding safety in Florida schools and how they can make sure someone who suffers from mental health issues isn't able to touch a gun.

He said he wants to make sure parents can send their children to Florida schools without worrying about them, and doesn't want kindergartners to have to learn that they should be worried about a school shooting.

Bondi said she is making arrangements with funeral homes within the state to cover the victims' expenses. She also plans to meet with the victims and families being treated at the hospitals to offer help with medical bills.

The attorney general said she is working with GoFundMe, and that anyone who would like to donate to the victims can do so safely through there. More information on how to help the victims can be found here.

On Thursday afternoon from the Senate floor, Florida U.S. Sens. Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio also discussed the shooting.

Nelson called for lawmakers to create and enforce stricter gun laws, asking when "enough would be enough" after discussing other mass shootings carried out in recent U.S. history.

"Lets make what happened at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School a pivotal moment in this country’s history, not because it was one of the largest mass shootings, but because it was the last," Nelson said.

Nelson also referenced the Pulse nightclub shooting, saying a better system for background checks needs to be in place in order to prevent weapons from getting into the hands of the wrong people.

Rubio argued during his speech that there has been no legislation previously on the table that could have prevented Wednesday's attack because it was premeditated.

He said, though, that he believes that isn't a reason to stop looking into solutions.

"Just because those wouldn't have worked doesn’t mean we should ignore them," Rubio said.

The sheriff said Thursday that the teen accused of carrying out the attack is expected in court at 2 p.m. He is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Deputies said they plan to interview every person who may have known something as the investigation continues to unfold.

The sheriff also said that "copycat threats" had been made at other schools Thursday. He said each threat will not be treated as though it is factious, and that it will be investigated to the fullest. Charges will also be filed against anyone who calls in a false threat, the sheriff said.

"Any call that is made fictitiously, any fake call, any call that's made to take our resources at a time like this and place them in places where we don't need to be, the full power of the Sheriff's Office will investigate this and charge anyone accordingly with the maximum charge we possibly could for doing something so horrific, so pathetic," Israel said.

All victims' families have been notified, the sheriff said.

Law enforcement officials plan to hold another press conference Thursday afternoon to break down the timeline of Wednesday's shooting.

