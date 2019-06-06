President Trump set to attend World War II commemoration in Normandy

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

NORMANDY, France - President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are set to attend a World War II commemoration at the U.S. cemetery in Normandy on Thursday, according to a CBS News report.

Trump will be attending the 75th commemoration of D-Day.

More than 100,000 Allied troops invaded the Normandy coastline June 6, 1944.

This was the largest seaborne invasion in history.

Four thousand of those troops died during the invasion.

The Allied forces were able to secure a stronghold on the French coast.

This led to the Allied forces gaining total control of Normandy in 77 days.

The German army surrendered less than a year later.



