Priest not required to testify in child sex abuse trial, court rules

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida priest will not be required to testify during the trial of an accused child molester, a Florida appeals court has ruled, even though the alleged victim reportedly disclosed the abuse to the clergy member during the Catholic Church's sacrament of reconciliation, commonly known as confession.

Compelling the Rev. Vincenzo Ronchi to reveal his confidential conversations with the penitent would violate the priest's rights under Florida's Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the Fifth District Court of Appeal concluded in an opinion issued June 15.

A spokesperson for Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala said the prosecutor's office will be seeking further review of the appellate court ruling.

Representatives with the Diocese of Orlando did not respond to emails and phone calls seeking comment.

"We are a country that is founded on the idea of the separation of church and state, but also of preserving religious freedom," News 6 legal analyst Steven Kramer said. "We're in another one of those phases where the extent of religious freedom is being tested again. Where does the government's interests begin and the right to religious freedom end?"

Alleged victim disclosed abuse to priest during confession, prosecutors claim

While taking part in confession, prosecutors claim the then-15-year-old girl disclosed to Ronchi that a relative had sexually abused her on several occasions beginning when she was 7 years old.

During that November 2014 confession, the girl reportedly urged the priest to keep their conversation private because she did not want her family or authorities to know about the molestation, court records state.

Two years later, however, the girl reported the sexual abuse to law enforcement officials.

As Loren Tim Burton now awaits trial after pleading not guilty to charges of sexual battery and child molestation, prosecutors say they need the priest's testimony to put the defendant in prison for the rest of his life.

"As in the vast majority of child sexual abuses cases, there were no witnesses to the abuse," prosecutors wrote in court papers. "The only evidence the State has to corroborate the victim's testimony at trial is her 'outcry' statement" to Ronchi.

The alleged victim, now an adult, has signed a waiver granting Ronchi permission to testify about their confidential conversation, court records show.

But attorneys representing the clergy member have fought to keep the priest off the witness stand, arguing that he is forbidden from disclosing anything discussed during confession.

"The Catholic Doctrine is clear that the violation of the Seal of Confession is a sin so significant it subjects the priest to excommunication," Ronchi's attorney wrote. "Fr. Vincenzo (Ronchi) sincerely believes that the testimony sought to be compelled in this case will substantially burden his free exercise of religion."

Last year, the judge presiding over Burton's criminal case ruled that the priest must testify in court that he met with the alleged victim and discussed the topic of sexual abuse.

Video: News 6 legal expert weighs in on controversy surrounding priest's refusal to testify

According to the judge, that testimony is permissible because the priest reportedly disclosed that same limited information to the victim's mother and a family friend after the girl had notified them about the alleged abuse years after the confession occurred.

However, the clergy member would not be required to reveal any specific details of the confession, according to the judge's order.

In response, prosecutors filed a petition with the Fifth District Court of Appeal in hopes of compelling the priest to share everything he knows about the alleged abuse.

Attorneys representing Ronchi then filed their own appeal in an attempt to bar the clergy member from providing any testimony at all.

Appeals court rules in priest's favor

In a 10-page opinion, the Fifth District Court of Appeal concluded that the priest is protected by Florida's Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

According to the 1998 state law, "the government shall not substantially burden a person’s exercise of religion."

"(The law) establishes a two-part test," Kramer said. "One, does the government have a compelling reason for the steps they're talking? And two, is that action the government is seeking to take the least restrictive action they can take?"

"It is undisputed that the State has a compelling governmental interest in prosecuting sex offenses perpetrated against children," the appellate court opinion states. "However, we disagree with the State's contention that coercing Ronchi to testify ... in contravention of his sincerely held religious beliefs would be the least restrictive means to further its compelling governmental interest of prosecuting Burton."

The judges noted that Ronchi did not personally witness any sexual abuse and that the alleged victim is no longer a child who might be unable to testify due to her age.

"They're basically saying the priest's testimony is not essential here. And of course the state's position is completely divergent," Kramer said.

In their written opinion, the judges indicated that the defendant's constitutional right to confront and cross examine witnesses might be jeopardized if the priest had been required to disclose only a portion of the alleged victim's confession.

A representative with the State Attorney's Office did not indicate how prosecutors might challenge the appellate court ruling but News 6's legal analyst predicts that neither the state nor the priest's attorneys will back down.

"This case is not going to end here," Kramer said. "This is going to go to the next level, and maybe even beyond."

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.