Principal: Toilet paper fire 'intentionally' set at Lyman High School

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A fire set at a Longwood high school Friday morning was started intentionally, Lyman High School Principal Michael Rice said in an email to parents.

The fire alarm went off at 10:08 a.m. and staff found the source in a Building 4 bathroom, where a toilet paper dispenser was on fire, according to the email. The staff quickly put out the fire and the Longwood Fire Department arrived to secure the building, Rice said.

"We are currently investigating the fire incident as it is obvious that this fire was intentionally set by an individual," Rice said in the email. "We are reviewing camera footage in the Building 4 hall and we intend to fully prosecute the individual involved for putting the safety and security of our campus at risk. We will not tolerate this type of behavior."

All classes in Building 4 will be held in the school auditorium because of the smell of smoke. Some testing will be rescheduled, school officials said.

