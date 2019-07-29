Principals in Orange County learn how to 'Stop the Bleed'

APOPKA, Fla. - Dozens of principals and administrators in Orange County spent Monday morning training on how use bleeding control kits in case of an emergency.

"This can be applied to not just a shooter situation but any type of mass casualty, car accidents, any type of thing it can be applied to every day," Sheryl Aldarondo said.

Aldarondo is the injury prevention coordinator at Orlando Health. She and other hospital employees helped demonstrate step by step on how to use the tools inside the kit.

The lesson will help administrators prepare for a tragedy like a mass shooting.

"With a history of shootings in schools, not to mention other accidents, it's very important to have people on the scene because if a scene is unsafe, EMS is not going to come into the building," Aldarondo said.

Orlando Health donated 1,000 bleeding control kits to the district, which means each school in Orange County will have at least three kits.

"We broke out the kits among the levels of the different schools so right now we're working over 800 kits that are already in the schools," Nicholas Gerth said.

Gerth is the Orange County Public Schools emergency preparedness administrator.

The Stop the Bleed campaign was launched in 2015.

