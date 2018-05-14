Private investigator seeks restraining order against George Zimmerman

SANFORD, Fla. - A man who has accused George Zimmerman of stalking is scheduled to formally ask a judge for a restraining order.

The injunction hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Seminole County Courthouse.

Private investigator Dennis Warren said he reached out to Zimmerman about appearing in a documentary, and Zimmerman responded with about 200 calls, text messages and emails.

Investigators said some of the messages threatened Warren and his family.

According to Seminole County sheriff's deputies, Zimmerman, who was acquitted of fatally shooting 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2012, sent one message that said Warren was "on his way to the inside of a gator."

Deputies said Zimmerman phoned Warren 55 times, left 36 voicemails, texted 67 times and sent 27 emails in a nine-day span.

Zimmerman is due in court later his month for an arraignment.

