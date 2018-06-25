Orlando-area professional organizers are helping to declutter homes

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you feel overwhelmed by clutter, it's time to call in the big dogs.

Professional organizers help you to efficiently use your space and create order in your life. These experts clean out your closets, donate unwanted items and haul away junk. In most cases, professional organizers also provide advice on how to sustain a clutter-free life.

"The biggest... category (that's difficult for people to give up) would be sentimental items," said one organizer and business owner to CBS.

According to Jessica Kennedy, with the National Association of Productivity and Organizing, or NAPO, the business is growing.

Organization companies can be found throughout Central Florida -- in Lake Mary, Orlando and Winter Park.

One happy customer told CBS that she spent $2,000 for professionals to come in and organize her home. "It's money well-spent," she said.

According to Kennedy, the growing market has lead to niche organizers, specializing in areas such as photos or technology.

If you want help tackling messy areas in your home, use NAPO's member search to find an organizer near you.

