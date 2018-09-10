Property owners attempting to evict Happy Place Sports Bar, records show

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - There is a legal fight brewing between a landlord and an Orange County bar owner for alleged lease violations, all happening as investigators said there have been two shootings outside the bar in the past two months.

Court documents obtained by News 6 show for at least a month, the property owners have been trying to evict the people operating the Happy Place Sports Bar at 700 Southland Boulevard off Orange Blossom Trail. However, the bar's name on the lawsuit is listed as El Rinconsito Bar and Grill, not Happy Place Sports Bar, but they share the same address.

The lawsuit alleges the lease violations include unpaid rent and property damages.

Orange County Sheriff's Office records show deputies have been called to shopping center where the bar is located 42 times this year.

People who work at businesses nearby said they are fed up with the crime outside of the bar.

"We just need them out," said Nancy Campbell, who works nearby. "Our customers come in and comment about the shootings and it’s just not good for business."

Deputies said a 55-year-old man was shot in the parking lot early Monday morning after an argument between a security guard and another person. The victim was listed in stable condition later on Monday. Deputies have not released details on a motive in the shooting.

On July 9, deputies said a shooting in the parking lot outside the bar killed one man and injured four others.

"We’re trying to get them out of the plaza honestly," said nearby worker Christine Yim.

On Monday, a sheriff’s deputy was parked outside of the bar and Sheriff’s Office officials said it plans to add more patrols outside of the bar during closing hours.

The Sheriff’s Office said the bar at this time doesn’t qualify as a nuisance to be shut down. Officials with the Sheriff's Office said nuisance qualifications include prostitution, drug sales, felony drug possession, stolen property and or gang activity over a period of time.

News 6 made multiple attempts to speak to the property owners and the bar's manager for this story, but did not hear back.

